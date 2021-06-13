Letter: Get vaccinated and end the wastefulness

Growing up, a common meal time admonition was, “Clean your plate. There are starving people in Africa.” Wasting food was anathema. Still today Americans waste one-third of all the food they buy even though hunger and food insecurity has increased.

As wasteful and thoughtless as this waste is, the potential wasting of millions of doses of COVID vaccine is deadly. Thirty to 40 percent of Americans are refusing to get the vaccine while people in Africa, Asia and South America are begging for the vaccine. Americans who refuse vaccination have the right to endanger themselves, but they don’t have the right to act as an incubator for new variants. Our wasting of the vaccine endangers Americans by delaying reopening of the worldwide economy, providing billions of incubation sites and sentencing millions worldwide to death from COVID.