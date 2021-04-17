Letter: Get off your phones and look around you

I just read your April 6 editor's note. You now have a firm 175 word limit in your letters to the editor. If you hold everyone to it, it's fair.

The way things are, only God and his son, Jesus Christ, can save us from ourselves. Some people voted in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to be president and vice president. I believe Biden is beholding to China, big tech, the billionaires who have taken their businesses overseas, Hollywood, the Democrat party and the mainstream media. The general public also is helping take down our country by buying 95% foreign-made products and services.

Where are the young people going to work? I predict the United States of America will be in very dire shape come July 2022. I hope to God I am wrong.

Get off your cellphones and look around. This country is going down if we don't change. I don't think cellphones work in hell. I hope we don't find out.

Please God, save America.

Ken Spring

Longview

