Letter: Get a shot or get a new line of work

In expressing their indignation for vaccination requirements for health-care workers and others, they demonstrated ignorance unbefitting of their offices. I would invite these three to visit a cancer ward sometime, where patients are suffering through painful treatments to gain a few more months or years of life to share with those they love. All their effort is for naught if one unvaccinated health-care worker comes in carrying COVID. Nobody knows the value of life like a cancer patient, and our elected state officials support an attitude that shortens the lives of those who cannot avoid unvaccinated health-care workers.