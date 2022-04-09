 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Gas prices have gone totally out of control

Mailbox stock art
Stock

Back in 1936, I was 11 years old. There was a small gas station on Alki Point in Seattle. I would pump gas while the station was busy doing other minor auto repairs. Gas at that time sold for less than 20 cents a gallon. Some people would buy only a small amount of gas, spending only loose change. Some would buy less than 35 cents, others would spend a couple of dollars. I would put gas in their cars, check their oil and clean off their windshields.

Look at the price of gas today and it still is going up.

Lyle Chambers

Kelso

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News