Letter: Gas prices have gone totally out of control

Back in 1936, I was 11 years old. There was a small gas station on Alki Point in Seattle. I would pump gas while the station was busy doing other minor auto repairs. Gas at that time sold for less than 20 cents a gallon. Some people would buy only a small amount of gas, spending only loose change. Some would buy less than 35 cents, others would spend a couple of dollars. I would put gas in their cars, check their oil and clean off their windshields.