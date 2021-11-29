Letter: Garland, FBI are way off course

Attorney General Merrick Garland has published directives to the FBI to go after domestic terrorists.

At 6 a.m. Nov. 6, Project Veritas journalist founder Michael O'Keefe's door was breached by the FBI, phones and laptop confiscated.

The reason given was Ashley Biden's stolen diary.

O'Keefe made no secret he once had it, but doubting its authenticity, ran no story, and had already turned it over to authorities.

On Nov. 16, the FBI did a morning raid of 41-year-old home schooling mother and school board activist Sherronna Bishop of Grand Junction, Colorado. Their front door destroyed, her 18-year-old daughter manhandled and handcuffed, two other children terrorized, her laptop confiscated. When she asked investigator Michael Strewe what she'd done, he told her, "you have connections."

As of Nov. 26, O'Keefe and Bishop haven't been charged.

Unless Garland/FBI are severely chastened and quickly for this outrageous zealotry in pursuing critical race theory opponents and other conservative enemies, Constitutional freedoms don't count this term.

Wayne Mayo

Scappoose, Oregon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0