Washington state has an oil refinery called Cherry Point up around Blaine, Washington. Most of its oil comes from Alaska and the rest from Canada. The gasoline and diesel produced there is primarily shipped to Washington and Oregon.

President Joe Biden and Russia have nothing to do with it, save being scapegoats for profiteering, as this oil is going nowhere else regardless of price.

But it is easy fodder for propagandists.

Mark Johnson

Longview

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0