Letter: Fossil fuels are not the way forward

The news that Millennium Bulk Terminals and the Kalama ethanol refinery project are officially dead is a great relief to air breathers, but it’s not the end of threats to our county’s environmental health. That’s why it was extremely disappointing to read TDN’s view is to criticize Washington for rejecting those poisonous projects, and call for more industrial development.

We live in a resource rich, verdant paradise while most of the west is experiencing the worst drought in 1,200 years. Rejecting a gigantic refinery to manufacture volatile toxins for Chinese plastic is a no-brainer, as are crude laden tankers on the Columbia River. Our quality of life wouldn’t have improved with the increased air emissions or spills. We’re much wealthier without the filth of petrochemical installations.

Attempting to transition off fossil fuel by enlarging fossil fuel infrastructure is oxymoronic. Sports people in Cowlitz County understand the real treasure is clean rivers, lakes and forests. We want a future for our children with less pollution, not more. TDN should be a moral defender of our community by advocating conservation.

Robert Ungnade

Castle Rock

