Letter: Fossil fuel projects not the way forward

Does anyone know Longview/Kelso are on the map? The fossil fuel projects that failed should let everyone know this area does not want businesses that use fossil fuels. What we want are great manufacturing jobs that are good for our area and the country.

Are we doing everything we can to attract these types of businesses? I don't think so. What we are attracting are jobs that sound like big money and aren't. Listen to what "we the people" are telling you and go out and bring in businesses that we can be proud to say they are here.

We have the river, railroad, and the freeway to attract good businesses. They just don't know how good we are because we aren't letting them know. Get out of the old thinking and look forward to the future. We can do it.

Linda Curry

Kelso

