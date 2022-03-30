Letter: Fort Vancouver history is complex

The article in the March 22, 2022, edition headlined "Fort Vancouver to get facelift" stated that "Fort Vancouver's position as a hub for the Hudson's Bay Company led to an economic boom, although at the expense of Indigenous communities in the area."

This last part is false. The Indian tribes in the area benefited greatly from the presence of the Hudson's Bay Company. The tribes actively traded with the company, partnered with the company to keep the peace and settle disputes between tribes and the many traders in the area, and took full advantage of the goods the company brought to the area.

The article's assumption is that when it comes to Native American issues, it's always "white man bad." But the reality is much more complex, and the community and relationships that grew around Fort Vancouver were of great benefit for everyone, and we can all be proud of their legacy.

Alan Barkman

Castle Rock

