Letter: Foolish stunts don't accomplish much

If rural Washingtonians wonder why they feel ignored by Olympia, maybe it's because we are represented by buffoonery.

Jim Walsh, 19th District Republican representative, recently wore the Star of David to a town hall meeting. German Nazi officials implemented the symbol to identify Jews during World War II. The brand was the prelude to the extermination of six million Jews between 1939 and 1945.

The story on Walsh broke June 30 and has made headlines across the nation. It's an embarrassment to our community. Here's hoping local conservative leaders will join the ranks of Democrats and Republicans who have already denounced Walsh. Further, it's time for his 19th District legislative colleagues to call for his resignation. His behavior delegitimizes our value to the state.

Walsh consistently has complained state officials from the densely populated Puget Sound area ignore rural Washingtonians. Stunts like this don't help.

We deserve better. But if we allow this kind of behavior from our elected officials, we'll get what we deserve.

Dave Grumbois

Longview

