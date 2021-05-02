Letter: Following guidelines helps hospitals work

Instead of being angry at the governor trying to save lives and stop our hospitals from being overloaded with COVID-19 cases, maybe there should be stiff fines for not following pandemic guidelines.
Sherry Davis
Longview
Letters to the editor are opinions contributed by members of the community and are not representative of the views of The Daily News or its Editorial Board. To submit a letter to the editor, visit tdn.com/forms/contact/letter_to_the_editor.
