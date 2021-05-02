 Skip to main content
Letter: Following guidelines helps hospitals work
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Instead of being angry at the governor trying to save lives and stop our hospitals from being overloaded with COVID-19 cases, maybe there should be stiff fines for not following pandemic guidelines.

Sherry Davis

Longview

