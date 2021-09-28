Letter: Focus on the benefits of getting vaccinated

"COVID death rate" was a great TDN headline, but the article missed, what in my opinion, is the educational part of the story. Hospitalization and death with COVID based on my research are almost strictly among the unvaccinated.

Some people who have been vaccinated do get COVID, but their sickness is similar to people with the flu. A vaccinated person with COVID who is in a serious car accident would be place in the COVID ward though their primary medical problem is not COVID.

Include in the stories the number of vaccinated and unvaccinated people we are talking about.

I see much media coverage of "you need to get vaccinated," but no understandable statistics on the benefits of vaccination.

Bill Hallanger

Longview

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0