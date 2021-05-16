Letter: Focus on immunity for health outcomes

Why have you not heard about the health of people who do not get sick? Several studies were done during the 1918-20 epidemic exposing volunteers to very sick people and they did not get sick no matter how hard they tried. Ask your doctor to explain.

Why are they pushing vaccines now when infections are very low during the summer and COVID is exhibiting the bell curves of viral infections? Bill Gates will not rest until all seven billion people are vaccinated. Look deep.

Why with the world's most aggressive vaccine schedule do our children not rank high in world health? We now rank 35th in overall health outcomes, making the United States by most measures, including infant mortality, the sickest in the developed world.

Why does the over one-hour December 2020 MedCram video of Professor Roger Seheult MD, UCRS School of Medicine, not hit the media? It is titled: "The Evidence for Prevention and Treatment of COVID-19." He has treated COVID in emergency rooms from day one and does everything possible to improve his immunity.

Larry Wilhelmsen

Longview

