LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: First Thanksgiving unfairly ignored?

The media usually highlights major anniversaries, such as USA is 200 years old, etc. Why is it there has been no mention that this is the 400th anniversary of the first Thanksgiving?

Clyde Pharr

Kalama

