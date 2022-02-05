Letter: First responders are an incredible team

As I watched the response for the next 45 minutes, my pride in our local first responders grew. Patrol cars arrived immediately, then firetrucks, ambulances and tow trucks. Because of them, the scene went from chaos to controlled. They calmly assessed the scene, being kind and professional with me and the others involved. Some began diverting traffic, some cared for the injured, some were on the phone, some interviewed witnesses, some gathered and assimilated paperwork, and some cleaned up pieces of cars. I saw policemen, EMTs, and firemen from both Kelso and Longview as well as a unit from Cowlitz County. They all worked together efficiently, making sure everyone and everything was taken care of, from caring for the injured to cleaning up the road. My kudos to our local first responders! Thank you for a job well done.