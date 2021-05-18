Letter: Fireworks are a real nuisance

Here we go again with six or seven weeks of around the clock booms, crackles, pops and it ain't from our breakfast cereal. It's from a for-real nuisance, fireworks.

Sadly, our city councils have failed to take common sense action to limit use of fireworks. Three days is my recommendation.

Again the distributors of fireworks, local retailers and organizations will sell Chinese made fireworks all the while waving our flag, ranting about patriotism and freedom of expression while sending U.S. dollars to our sworn enemy.

Worse, our councils have not given our police departments the tools they need to enforce existing codes. These "laws" need to be strengthened and made severe for violations and our district attorney needs be aggressive in prosecuting violators.

If you're tired of this situation, contact your City Council members and keep contacting them until they make changes. Legal to sell and use limitations, enforcement and consequential prosecution are all called for and its up to the City Councils to act.

Jim Hill

Kelso

