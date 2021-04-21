Letter: Fire Jimmy Fallon, bring back Jay Leno

From my point of view, it all began in the spring of 2014. I was living in Kalama. Life was good for me.

Partisan bickering has always been part of our nation's healthy discourse. But with this singular event, our country went nuts, families split, friendships dissolved, discourse gave way to lies and anger. The media took sides.

NBC had fired Jay Leno and replaced him with unfunny Jimmy Fallon. Late night stopped being funny. People like me started going to bed vexed.

Blame it all on NBC. Bring back Leno and maybe we all go to bed amused and tolerant and civil to one another.

Buz Merritt Ketcham

Bolivia, N.C.

