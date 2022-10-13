Letter: Fighting Putin limits diplomacy

Why is Putin at war?

The situation is complex as outlined by both Professor John J. Mearsheimer of the University of Chicago in over two hours and Jeffery Sachs a U.S. Economist confirming we are limiting diplomacy.

You can get a summary of the above in under nine minutes via a YouTube presentation by Gravitas Plus: Did NATO push Ukraine into war? This was six month ago so near the start of the war.

Consider the above then blend in where the government has lead us on climate and COVID and you develop serious concerns for your grandkids. It makes no sense to think wind and solar can provide the energy for life I have enjoyed. Today we hear that the vaccine suppliers are asking the government to approve use for kids down to six months old. There is ample evidence from around the world that the vaccines cause more harm than benefits for the young.

It certainly looks like it is time to hold the feet of our government to the fire.

Larry Wilhelmsen

Longview