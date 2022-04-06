Letter: Feed people, not drug addictions

Homeless and lazy. I'm so disappointed in the people at the homeless camp in Longview. Many sit on any available corner near busy shopping areas and beg for money ... money to buy drugs with. More then I make in a week is handed out to such people.

Kindness for their troubles? I know it's easy to feel pity or compassion for these people but come on. What we are really doing is feeding these street beggars' addictions. Next time just buy them some food or a blanket. Keep your cash.