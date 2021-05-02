Letter: Fairgrounds don't need to add motel

Well, here we go again.

It seems as though our elected officials are at it again. We do not need a hotel at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. I have reported in the past there are seven good motels in Kelso and Longview. They all are within 1 1/4 miles of the fairgrounds.

After spending a lot of time, I got a yearly report for occupancy. For one year, in Kelso, the report for occupancy at the Comfort Inn was 81 percent. The remaining motels were between 69 and 71 percent occupancy. It's probably less now.

If our elected officials from Kelso-Longview and the county feel this is so important and a good deal, let them form an investment company and build the hotel with money from their own big pockets instead of sticking the taxpayers for another dead goat like the Cowlitz County Convention Center. We need more jobs, not more motels.

Jerry Ford

Kelso

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0