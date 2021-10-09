Letter: Experience needed on Longview council

Chet Makinster's 14 years of experience on the City Council provides strong continuity for sustaining and advancing our city of Longview's infrastructure and economic development initiatives. Chet's tenure on the council and his longstanding relationships with business and other local governments and agencies and his ability to listen and collaborate with his council colleagues to advance policies that support economic development, public safety, and cultural and social services is needed now more than ever
His experience complements the new members who have joined the City Council over the last election and with another council position going to be filled with a newcomer, Chet's experience and collaborative attitude will bring the continuity and experience that is critical to strong and thoughtful policy for our elected leadership.
I will check Chet on my ballot for Longview City Council.
Bob Gregory
Longview