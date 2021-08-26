Letter: Examples given were hardly appropriate

Wall Street Journalist columnist Peggy Noonan recently commented on the left’s propensity to shoot itself in the foot.

An example she would like occurred when I asked for contemporary examples of “systemic racism,” whatever that is.

The first response cited the three-fifth compromise of more than two centuries ago. The framers of the Constitution had proposed to apportion seats in the House of Representatives on the basis of population. The slave states wanted their slaves included in the calculation. The free states wanted none of that. The framers' compromise was that the slave states could count three-fifths of the slaves.

The response fails to provide the information I requested. It is hardly contemporary and it did not affect the slaves. They were not oppressed any more or less after the compromise than before.

This is not the worst mistake leftists have made lately, Black Lives Matter’s support of the communist dictatorship in Cuba instead of the largely black population oppressed by them comes to mind. But it is hardly an appropriate response to my query.

William Dennis

Longview

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0