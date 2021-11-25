Letter: Evil is besieging America

America is under siege right now by people who want to bring this great country down; but we can't let that happen.

I think the scariest evil going on right now is people pouring into our country from all around the world and we don't know if they will possibly kill us with a bomb or by the drugs they are bringing. We know nothing about them and we are being overrun by them.

They are busing and flying illegal people in at night right into your neighborhood and mine. This madness has to stop.

Call everyone in government across America and tell them to stop this deadly policy now before it is too late.

To top it off, we are trillions of dollars in debt. Who is paying for this disaster? Sadly, you and me.

Jean Jakus

Castle Rock

