Letter: Everything must be Biden's fault, right?

The nations of Europe are suffering from very harsh inflation. According to the Republicans, this is all President Biden's fault.

We have bad weather. Of course, it's Biden's fault.

We finally have a human being in the White House who has done more to help all Americans in one year than former President Donald Trump could do in a lifetime.

Trump left us with a trillion and a half dollar debt with no way for repayment.

Biden passed bills to help all Americans with a repayment time.

The once-proud Republican party has turned into a band of Trump lackeys cheering for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Dale Loiselle

Longview

