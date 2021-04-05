Letter: Everyone has rights, not just the few

How about the rest of us, for whom regular mass shootings and innocent dead citizens is repugnant? That so many people feel the need and desire to accumulate massive numbers of weapons and resist any reasonable effort to control their purchase and use is what is repugnant.

Second issue: Louis Dejoy “will slow mail delivery and cut hours in an effort to stabilize the post office.” The United States Postal Service has been one of the finest delivery services (i.e. not necessarily a profit-making enterprise) for mail delivery in the world, and having lived and traveled in other countries I can vouch for that. The main issue with the post office is the 2006 Republican-passed law that required it to pre-fund employees' future health care, which is an enormous sum of money, as any of us wrestling with health care costs might imagine. DeJoy’s plan for the post office is dangerous and will destroy what he has already begun to dismantle. He needs to be removed and replaced with someone who wants to serve the American people rather than corporate interests (check out his investments and past statements).