Letter: Euthanize sea lions to assist salmon

I would like to propose a plan to decrease the number of sea lions in the Columbia River. Millions of dollars are being spent to increase salmon numbers in the Columbia River, but those efforts are nonproductive if the excessive number of sea lions are allowed to kill salmon for food and sport.

I propose modifying barges with trap doors that can be strategically positioned by tug boats in locations where the sea lions congregate. For example, at the Astoria marinas and fish ladders at the dams. Once the sea lions are trapped, the barges would be towed to the dredge spoil islands in the Columbia, euthanized and buried. This is a costly effort, but could be funded by diverting existing fish recovery funds for several years.