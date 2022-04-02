Letter: Energy prices are the result of Biden

This nation has enough petroleum to last another 200 years and enough natural gas to last another 500 years. Biden was handed an energy independent nation. His first month in office, he effectively decimated our domestic energy industry forcing us to pay other nations (Russia, who we currently have an oil embargo against) outrageous prices thus causing us pain at the pump that should not be occurring. This comes down to the liberal voting constituency; why are you voting for people who wish to destroy this nation financially?