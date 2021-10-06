Letter: Endorsements show board's biases

In my opinion the Oct. 3 editorial endorsements for Longview City Council positions is an affront to fair balanced news reporting and an embarrassment for The Daily News Editorial Board and Longview taxpayers. It’s apparent to me that party affiliation was obviously favored over candidate qualifications.

Regarding the endorsement for Spencer Boudreau, I applaud his enthusiasm and commitment shown in Longview community activities, but I do not believe any of that qualifies him for a seat on the City Council.

Spencer wants to use the council seat as a personal learning opportunity, but will be voting on decisions involving millions of voters' tax dollars and issues that affect the future of Longview for years.

It’s obvious to me that Spencer will be a puppet council member following the party line on all issues lacking any real-world experience to support an independent mature opinion which is what Longview taxpayers deserve.

In regard to the no endorsement regarding the candidates Chet Makinster and Angela Wean. Ignoring Wean's overwhelming qualifications speaks volumes supporting the editorial board's party prejudice mentioned above.

Art Birkmeyer

Longview

