LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: End virtual-only school meetings

It is time for the Longview Public Schools virtual-only school board meetings to end. If the Longview City Council and Cowlitz BOCC can provide a hybrid in-person/virtual public meeting, why can’t they?

The pandemic is over, mask mandates are ending. We must stop using it as an excuse to hide behind computer screens. Let’s make public meetings as accessible and open as possible. I urge the Longview School District to create a plan that allows both in-person attendance and virtual attendance in a hybrid nature.

Erik Halvorson

Longview

