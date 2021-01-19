Letter: End ICE contract

Nothing is more sacred than a childhood. Dennis Weber, you know as a teacher how important the early years are. When you separate a child from their parents, siblings, family, friends and put them in jail, you steal their lives from them, they will be permanently damaged.

To harm a child is the most onerous crime in the world, it is inhuman, beastly, savage, outrageous. Yet that is what we in Cowlitz County are doing with the ICE contract.

I grew up in the 1940s, when Americans were met with open arms around the world. Now they look with disgust upon us. This is a crime against humanity. The world is judging us. Nuremburg proved you should not obey an immoral order. We are guilty. I am so ashamed of my country.

Please end this contract with ICE.

George Robertson

Longview