 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: End ICE contract

Letter: End ICE contract

{{featured_button_text}}

Nothing is more sacred than a childhood. Dennis Weber, you know as a teacher how important the early years are. When you separate a child from their parents, siblings, family, friends and put them in jail, you steal their lives from them, they will be permanently damaged.

To harm a child is the most onerous crime in the world, it is inhuman, beastly, savage, outrageous. Yet that is what we in Cowlitz County are doing with the ICE contract.

I grew up in the 1940s, when Americans were met with open arms around the world. Now they look with disgust upon us. This is a crime against humanity. The world is judging us. Nuremburg proved you should not obey an immoral order. We are guilty. I am so ashamed of my country.

Please end this contract with ICE.

George Robertson

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: The big question

In the Sunday, Jan. 10, paper you shared the results of a survey. Your first question was "Do you think Joe Biden won the Presidency?"

Letters

Letters: Following examples

Consider the following names from the recent past of American politics. Hillary Clinton. Mitt Romney. John McCain. Al Gore. John Kerry. George…

Letters

Letters: Anarchy?

Strange that the wanna be Arne Mortensen, Poor Boy, anti-government, anarchist Kalama Councilman Matthew Merz even wanted to join an organizat…

Letters

Letters: Numbers up front

Why do I have to read an article headlined "Local rates ease, but not enough" to find out on page A4 of Tuesday's (Jan. 12) Daily News that th…

Letters

Letters: What it is

I read with interest your story about the local officials being reluctant to talk about the attack on the Capitol.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News