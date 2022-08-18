Letter: Election fraud claims are without merit

There is an epidemic, begun by former President Trump of claiming fraud in our election system. It has become a standard talking point in the MAGA/ America First "Republican" party.

Joe Kent says the 2020 election needs to be properly adjudicated. That is a blatant lie. Trump lost in court 62-0. A Pennsylvania judge asked Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, "Where is your evidence of voter fraud?" Giuliani, probably realizing he was in a court of law and not on FOX News replied, "We don't have any evidence of election fraud. "

Repeated claims of "election fraud" have only one outcome. Erosion of faith in the honesty and accuracy of our elections and the death of our democracy.

Americans are entitled to free speech but there are limits. Yelling "fire!" in a crowded theater, for example. Likewise, a politician who yells "election fraud!" without court-proof, under oath evidence is making a grave, reckless accusation with perilous consequences and should be disqualified from holding office.

Martin Ansley

Onalaska, Washington