Letter: Elect moral people. Stop printing money

Elect moral people. Stop printing money

What is inflation? Inflation is too much money chasing too few goods. Inflation is when you go to the grocery store with a shopping bag full of money and bring all your purchases home in the same shopping bag.

Throughout history, inflation ranks with war, famine and pestilence as the greatest scourges of the human race.

Deficit spending is a main cause of inflation. We have been brought to the brink of bankruptcy by “legislate now, pay later” spending programs designed to buy the largest possible vote.

The theory that a nation can live perpetually on credit is both immoral and insane. The end result unchecked will inevitably be the erosion of the whole concept of limited government on which our republic was founded and on which our freedom depends.

How do we stop inflation? Stop printing money.

Some people think the economic situation is complicated. It’s not. There is just one ingredient lacking to solve it: honesty. If we elect moral people to office instead of crooks and opportunists, the problem will go away.

Jack Malone

Longview

