Letter: Elect Brian Wood to Kelso council
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Brian Wood is an excellent Kelso City Council candidate. I have worked with Brian and his experience will be an asset for the City Council. He understands the complex regulations for working with government agencies, and has successfully met environmental requirements for several large private sector projects

Brian is a hard worker, and will do the homework needed for an informed vote. He is principled, straight forward, and truthful.

What Kelso needs is efficient use of taxes and economic development. Brian will excel in both of these areas. Elect Brian to move Kelso forward.

Mike Haas

Kelso

