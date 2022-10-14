Letter: Elect Betsy Johnson as Oregon governor

I believe I'm qualified to endorse Betsy Johnson for governor after knowing her for 25-plus years. In that time span I've been on numerous boards, including here in Columbia County and two for the state of Oregon. While serving on these boards Betsy has always been there to rely on as needed. I've chauffeured Betsy in many parades. She's very intelligent and forthright. You always know where you stand with Betsy.

Another thing I learned from those parades is Betsy is well liked and respected. Most important of all, she is all for the Second Amendment, unlike her two opponents. It is embarrassing to hear Oregon, especially Portland mentioned so often in the national news, right along with Chicago, New York City, Los Angeles, Seattle and the various other disgraceful cities.

I'm confident Betsy can and will change that. If you live in Oregon you can either vote for Betsy to be our next governor or you can vote for one of the two Democrats she's running against, and I think we know how that would turn out.

Duane Bernard

Rainier