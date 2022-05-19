Letter: Dwight Cranston added joy to life

Folks. Every Friday morning at Omelettes & More, there were four of us who had breakfast with Dwight Cranston, a great storyteller.

We talked about family, what's happening in out lives, mostly about sports — R.A. Long High School sports. I was the outsider, a Kelso High School graduate and the youngest of the group. There was Abby, Brain, and Dick. All R.A.L. grads. They were in their 90s. I am in my 80s.

We did not talk about politics. Sometimes there were more men there, sometimes the daughters and the sons showed up. It was a great time of fellowship, fun and breakfast.

Dwight will be missed very much. I enjoyed listening to his stories of family, his track days, his teaching experiences. We have been doing this for a long time.

Ray Van Tongeren

Longview

