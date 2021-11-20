Letter: Double standards fully on display

For decades we’ve been told by the left “our bodies, our choice.” Now it’s “no jab, no job,” ironically in the name of saving lives. If the left didn’t have double standards, they wouldn’t have any standards at all.
Chris Fry
Kalama
Letters to the editor are opinions contributed by members of the community and are not representative of the views of The Daily News or its Editorial Board.
