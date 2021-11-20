 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Double standards fully on display

Mailbox stock art
Stock

For decades we’ve been told by the left “our bodies, our choice.” Now it’s “no jab, no job,” ironically in the name of saving lives. If the left didn’t have double standards, they wouldn’t have any standards at all.

Chris Fry

Kalama

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News