Letter: Don't paper over systemic racism

It is a simple matter to try and paper over systematic racism by using a very narrow measurement. What many fail to recognize is the 400 years of societal and governmental policies to deny rights to all minorities. The list is so long it nearly defies enumeration.

Where to start? The Asian exclusion acts, poll tax, literacy tests for voting, whites-only rest rooms and drinking fountains, red lining bank for loans, denial of loans by the Agriculture Department for Black farmers, signs for employment stating Blacks and Chinese need not apply, the disproportionate rate people of color are stopped by police. This does not even touch in the 20,000 lynchings of black men, women and children aided and abetted by local police and sheriffs and the subsequent lack of prosecution of the perpetrators.

One need only look around to recognize this issue. It is very painful to see our faults, but until we recognize the problem we will never have an equitable society.

Mike Phillips

Kalama

