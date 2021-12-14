Letter: Don't outsource giving to government

During this Christmas season, some people are again saying that taking care of the poor and needy is a "Christian thing" to do. I completely agree, but this should be done by the private sector, not by the government.

When the private sector (individuals, churches, charities, etc.) provides for the poor, sick, elderly, etc., it is done using voluntary donations. And in such cases, both parties — the givers and the receivers — gain because of the joy of giving. This is what Jesus taught, and this is one of the reasons why Christians are praised for being loving and compassionate.

When government doles out welfare benefits, there is no element of voluntary giving. The money for welfare comes from taxes, which is forced confiscation. We can't choose not to pay our taxes; we must do it.

When government forces us to pay taxes for welfare benefits, both the givers and the receivers lose: Sometimes there is resentment from those who are taxed, and those receiving the benefits often feel the benefits are entitlements and don't really appreciate them.

Jack Malone

Longview

