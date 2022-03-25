 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Don't let Ukrainian courage be in vain

War in Ukraine. Huddled in bomb shelters the women and children of Ukraine fear another attack by Russian rockets and artillery fire. Their screams can be heard with every shell that explodes near them. Their country has suffered another war with an enemy that wants to kill all their people, an act of genocide. Why?

The Russian invasion has unleashed a rain of terror and destruction on Ukraine, a neighbor of Russia. The irony of this war is the Russian army once liberated the same Ukraine territory from Hitler's Nazi-Germany in World War II. Now Russia is attacking Ukraine, ordered in by a ruthless madman, Vladimir Putin. Greatly outnumbered by Russian tanks and weaponry, the people of Ukraine are fighting a courageous battle against superior Russian forces.

The United States and our NATO allies have to make it clear to Putin to stop this senseless war or face retaliation. Ukraine's cry for help will not go in vain. America must respond with military and humanitarian aid. Save the people of Ukraine!

Rolf Knapp

