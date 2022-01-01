Letter: Don't let scammers get one over on you

Scammers are pretending to be government employees. They may threaten you and demand immediate payment to avoid arrest or other legal action.

If you receive a suspicious call, hang up, do not talk to the person on the phone, do not agree to give money or offer personal information.

This includes Social Security, the IRS and Publisher's Clearing House.

The longer you remain on the phone with them, the more information they gather. Even if you don't tell them anything important, they are able to hack what they want to know in order to get what they want.

If you don't answer a number that is unfamiliar, their calls can't hurt you. If Social Security is going to call you, you will receive a letter stating when they will call and the reason for the call. Otherwise, you will NEVER receive a phone call from them.

Publisher's Clearing House never calls to inform you of a prize. There are no second prizes and it never costs to win.

Report SS and other scams at oig.ssa.gov.

Judy Knee

Kelso

