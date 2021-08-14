Letter: Don't let Longview become a test case

I would like to thank the sane members of the Longview School Board for using common sense and following the state mandate for masks in school and not making the Longview taxpayers a test case.

It would appear that the anti-vaxers and anti-maskers are about to put us back in lockdown and the loss of any state funding would be devastating. Please people, just take a moment and think about what would happen to school programs if we lost any funding, let alone 85% of the funding.

On another note, in response to a recent letter writer, do you really think that COVID is like the common cold!? I was not aware that more than 600,0000 people in this country and millions worldwide had died from a cold. Where do you people get your information? Wherever that is, you should stop.

Dale Davis

Longview

