Letter: Don't give people a choice not to work

The words in the second paragraph by Sitting Bull, one of our history's great leaders, has a striking parallel to what is happening in our country today. The essence of these wise words is simply about a form of government that has never worked and never will.

"It is bad for young men to be fed by the agent. It makes them lazy and drunken. All agency Indians I have seen are worthless. They are neither red warriors nor white farmers. They are neither wolf nor dog."

Welfare takes away man's strongest reason for working, which is survival. God provides food for the birds, but he doesn't place it in their nests. Wake up, America. People will work if they don't have a choice.

Rick Lowe

Toutle

