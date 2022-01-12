 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Don't give people a choice not to work

Mailbox stock art
Stock

The words in the second paragraph by Sitting Bull, one of our history's great leaders, has a striking parallel to what is happening in our country today. The essence of these wise words is simply about a form of government that has never worked and never will.

"It is bad for young men to be fed by the agent. It makes them lazy and drunken. All agency Indians I have seen are worthless. They are neither red warriors nor white farmers. They are neither wolf nor dog."

Welfare takes away man's strongest reason for working, which is survival. God provides food for the birds, but he doesn't place it in their nests. Wake up, America. People will work if they don't have a choice.

Rick Lowe

Toutle

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News