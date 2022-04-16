Letter: Don't forget global warming whoppers

My favorite is Paul Ehlick’s prediction that by the end of the 20th Century England would be a group of small hungry islands. But some of Al Gore’s whoppers are pretty good too. It also might be because some very good minds are telling us the predictions are probably wrong. William Hogan, professor of global energy policy at Harvard Kennedy School, writes: “The science of climate is neither settled nor sufficient to dictate policy.” An article in the Wall Street Journal pointed out there are about 47 climate models in use, and none of them agree. Steven Koonin was the chief scientist for the Energy Department. His book “Unsettled” contains a boatload of evidence to support Professor Hogan’s contention. After a while you start realizing that skepticism is the sound position.