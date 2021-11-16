Letter: Don't blow warming out of proportion

One of the dangers of writing op/ed pieces is people who don’t like your argument try to “shoot the messenger” by attacking the author. This happened to Mark Thiessen on Nov. 7 (See “Thiessen’s column was over the top.”).

His Nov. 4 column pointed out that, climate alarmists notwithstanding, humanity's lot has been improving dramatically over the last few decades and that improvement can reasonably be expected to continue. For example, Thiessen cites figures showing while global warming caused an increase in warm weather-related deaths it caused a far greater reduction in cold weather-related deaths “which means that (between 2000 and 2020) global warming saved about 166,000 lives.” The figures are from a Wall Street Journal column by Bjorn Lomborg and a two-decade study in the Lancet. Thiessen’ celebration of the reduction in weather related mortality is a problem for alarmists. It is evidence that global warming is not a terrible disaster. We have been adapting to it since the current warming began about the year 1650 and we will continue to do so.