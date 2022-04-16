Letter: Donation is much appreciated

I am writing this letter to thank Bill and Patty Ammons for their generous donation to Mossyrock School District. I received a call from Bill a few weeks back asking if we would appreciate and have the need for donations of school supplies and clothing for our students.

Being a school district with many low-income families, such donations are so important to us. I thankfully accepted his offer and the next week the delivery showed up. It was full of a wonderful assortment of clothing and school supplies we were able to divide between our elementary building and our junior/senior high school building.

It has been a huge help to us and our students and we are so appreciative of the amazing generosity that Bill and Patty have shown us, as well as many other school districts.

Julie Cole, administrative assistant

Mossyrock School District

Mossyrock, Washington

