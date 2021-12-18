 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Donald J. Trump is betraying America

Mailbox stock art
Stock

Donald J. Trump is a traitor.

After losing by a landslide, he plotted with his cronies to overturn a free and fair election and thereby overturn the Constitution of our country. The politicians and the pundits who know there was no widespread election fraud, yet continue to parrot his lies are also traitors. The thugs who broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020 are just that – thugs. They should all be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

If you still support Trump you are party to his treason.

Bill Tuss

Longview

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News