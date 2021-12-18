Letter: Donald J. Trump is betraying America

After losing by a landslide, he plotted with his cronies to overturn a free and fair election and thereby overturn the Constitution of our country. The politicians and the pundits who know there was no widespread election fraud, yet continue to parrot his lies are also traitors. The thugs who broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020 are just that – thugs. They should all be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.