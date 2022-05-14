Letter: Do what's right and cast your ballot

It's time to vote again. It's our constitutional right.

Are you confused by the language used to identify the "teams" that are organized behind certain candidates that supposedly share your philosophy, at least in part?

Are you pressured to identify if you are "right, "left," "centrist," "red" or "blue"?

The truth is pretty simple, regardless of terms developed by ancient voting activists, think of the human body.

Humans have a right side, a left side and a center.

In the center of the human body is the heart. Deep down in our heart, we know who and what we believe in, regardless of campaign rhetoric.

Vote your heart to support your community, county, state or nation.

Regardless of what a candidate says, note what they have done to show their heart is in the right place, then VOTE.

Kathleen A. Johnson

Kelso

