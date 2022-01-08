 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Divisive rhetoric is not the answer

In his campaign for president and in his comments after his election Joe Biden represented himself as the healer for our divisive political process. After listening to his Jan. 6 speech this morning, I don’t think so.

The whole tone of his speech did nothing to bridge the divide. Instead he chose to deliver an angry, self-serving message that emboldens both sides to confirm their position. He seemed to be searching for a historical political quote to improve his legacy. Face it, he is neither John F. Kennedy nor Ronald Reagan.

The perpetrators of this violence are being prosecuted to the full extent of the law. It’s a lesson in history that we should learn from and move on from. Divisive rhetoric from the POTUS is not the answer.

Next time around it would be nice to elect a leader who cares about the country as a whole. Obviously Joe Biden is not that person.

Jimmy Kerstein

Kalama

