Letter: Divert's numbers are not quite lined up

Divert proposes a solid waste disposal facility, as defined in Washington law, subject to requirements for anaerobic digesters WAC 173-350-250, along with other regulatory permits.

The recent TDN story revealed the city made a cross-country trip (at whose expense?) to visit a facility unlike what is proposed here.

Divert touted the Massachusetts facility’s generation of about 14 MWh of electricity per day (less than 1 MW capacity). Stakeholders should note the recent Cowlitz PUD funded study of power generation from the Headquarters Landfill stated methane emissions with 2.4 MW RICE generation capacity would not be worth the capital investment at current power rates. To capture methane for gas use was even more cost prohibitive.

How much waste does Divert need to turn a profit if the motive is energy generation? I suspect revenue more likely will come from tipping fees. But why haul so much waste so far off the beaten path from large municipal producers? Who’s greasing this venture’s wheels, or is this another outsider’s pie in the sky project?

Diane Dick

Longview

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0