Letter : Distracted driving is a serious problem

Back in 2007 Washington state made a law that it was against the law to text while driving a vehicle. Then in 2010, talking on a cellphone was banned in Washington state. And in 2017, the distracted driving law in Washington state made it illegal to hold phone while driving.

Well, I guess a lot of drivers are ignoring the laws. I myself ride my bicycle and walk a lot and I am constantly seeing drivers texting and talking on their cellphones while driving. This is very dangerous and it does need to stop.

I have been hearing about people getting into accidents when they are driving while texting or talking on their cellphones.

This needs to stop. I am so tired of almost getting hit by drivers who are not paying any attention to the road because they are always either texting or talking on their cellphone while driving.

Drivers, please put your cellphone down while driving. There would be fewer accidents if they would put their cellphone down and pay attention to driving

Cody Wells

Centralia

